Daughters of homicide victim in Richmond get special Christmas delivery

It's been nine months since 25-year-old Chantel Norville was shot and killed in Richmond. This holiday, her three young daughters will spend Christmas with their grandmother, Roberta Clark.

"My grand kids come first, so I thank God for making a way out of no way," said Clark.

Marleeta Thompson teamed up with her own family and friends to make it a memorable Christmas for Clark's family. The two met shortly after Chantel's death.

Thompson was working with Citizens Against Crime and says the connection was instant. She wanted to do more for their family.

"It was just something special I wanted to do this Christmas season," explained Thompson. "So why not them?"

With the sudden loss of her daughter and taking care of her grandchildren, Clark says she had no plans for Christmas, telling the girls there may not be much under the tree.

"I asked her for a wishlist. In doing the wishlist I sent another text out and abundantly everyone just gave," explained Thompson.

Thompson texted family and friends asking them to collect gifts for Clark's granddaughters. The overwhelming response was more than Clark expected.

"Marleeta called me and said people had started getting stuff for the kids. I was just grateful; I was in tears," said Clark.

On Thursday, Thompson and her great niece delivered a car full of gifts, a surprise to the young girls. The kindness of a community has inspired Clark's family to pay it all forward in the coming year.

"Next year, we'll be going somewhere giving somebody something," said Clark.

