Moving company owner brings holiday surprise to local family

A local business owner is bringing holiday cheer to families in need.

Always at Christmas, Andre Neita calls 12 asking us if we know any families that need help getting gifts for their children.

Like Santa, the owner of Professional Moving and Storage came bearing awesome presents for a family he's just meeting in the lobby of NBC 12.

Neita runs down the list, "We got a hot wheels race track. We got a remote control car, basketball, Xbox 360, headsets for the little boy."

"I understand things are rough, and just to make kids smile and make somebody else happy, that's what it's about," said Neita.

We matched Neita's generous offer to a Richmond dad who called us about a week ago to say he tried but just couldn't do it alone and needs help at Christmas. We got the two together and it was wonderful.

The look on the father’s face is one of joy and gratefulness. The proud father of a teen girl and twin boys who have autism works as a landscaper. There's not much work right now, so help is appreciated.

Michael Carter thanked him as the two shook hands.

"Hopefully, I won't be in a situation like this next year," said Carter. "Hopefully, I'll be in a better situation and can help the next person out."

Of course, the kids knew something was up, so we led them away and kept them busy while their dad and Neita loaded up the car's trunk. While outside, Neita offered Carter a job and he accepted.

Now, Neita is on his way to help two other families at Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12