2 Richmond men arrested in connection to city's 60th homicide

Richmond Police say two suspects are in custody after a homicide in the Bellemeade neighborhood.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wali Jones, 25, on Wednesday in Richmond. The second suspect, Daquan Tucker, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday in North Carolina.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Tucker also faces a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The two men were arrested in connection to the death of Lakim Booker. The 21-year-old was found shot to death inside his car in the 1500 block of Bowen Street.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12