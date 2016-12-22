Va. National Guard promotes #VaGuardBuddyCheck, suicide prevention

A social media campaign is spreading awareness about preventing suicide among service members.

The Virginia National Guard is encouraging its members to check in on their battle buddies and wingmen. As part of the initiative, Soldiers and Airmen are being asked to call, text or make plans to get together to catch up on what's going on each other's lives.

If you feel like your buddy is at risk, you can call the Suicide Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and military should press 1 to get help.

You can also show support by posting on social media with the hashtag #VaGuardBuddyCheck.

Click here for more details: http://vaguard.dodlive.mil/2016/12/20/9359/

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12