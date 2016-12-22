Chesterfield Police respond to disturbance at Arbor Lake Apartme - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield Police respond to disturbance at Arbor Lake Apartments

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police are on scene at the Arbor Lake Apartments for reports of a disturbance.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. They say the disturbance started between a resident and maintenance workers at the complex.

No other information is available at this time.

