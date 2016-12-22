Man robs Walgreens in Chesterfield

Police are investigating a robbery at a Walgreens in Chesterfield.

Investigators say around 12:19 p.m., a man walked into the pharmacy in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard and demanded money. He got away with cash. It’s unknown if he had a weapon. No one was injured.

Officers only have a vague description of the suspect. If you can help police track him down, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12