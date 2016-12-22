Cash reward offered to help find missing Fredericksburg woman

The Fredericksburg Police Department is now offering a cash reward to help find a 32-year-old woman last seen in late October.

The police department says Rochelle Renee Simms was reported missing just after 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 when she did not return home. She was last seen at the Kenmore Club, a rehab center.

Police say she was last known to be in the 700 block of Sophia Street, located a few blocks away from the Kenmore Club.

Simms was wearing a long sleeve shirt and khaki pants, according to police.

Simms takes prescribed medication, which she does not have with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122

