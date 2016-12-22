Man charged in Hanover crash that sent car into river

Two people had minor injuries in this crash on Thursday morning. (Source: Hanover Fire & EMS)

Two people were transported to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries after the vehicle they were in rolled over a bridge on northbound I-95 and into Little River.

Virginia State Police officers say James A. Riddick Jr. was driving his vehicle recklessly when he rear-ended another vehicle causing it to spin and then strike the vehicle that overturned and plunged into the river.

Police say that witnesses Nathan Hypes of Prince George and David Connelly of Providence Forge helped rescue the occupants of the vehicle in the river -- a 62-year-old man and 60-year-old woman from Wendell, North Carolina.

Riddick, of Suffolk, was charged with reckless driving.

