Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattles Central VA

The USGS confirmed a magnitude earthquake hit around 6:30 a.m. (Source: USGS)

The seismograph showed activity in Hanover on Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12)

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck 23 miles northwest of Richmond on Thursday morning.

Several residents in Hanover reported feeling the ground shaking and hearing a loud boom around 6:30 a.m.

NBC12's meteorologist Andrew Freiden says seismographs showed activity in several locations in Central Virginia.

"I heard the BIG BOOM in Beaverdam at 6:20 am," wrote Andy Delbridge on Facebook. "Shook house. It echoed for a bit afterwards too."

There are no reports of any damage in the area.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12