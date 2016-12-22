Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattles Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rattles Central VA

By David Hylton, Digital
The seismograph showed activity in Hanover on Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12) The seismograph showed activity in Hanover on Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12)
The USGS confirmed a magnitude earthquake hit around 6:30 a.m. (Source: USGS) The USGS confirmed a magnitude earthquake hit around 6:30 a.m. (Source: USGS)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck 23 miles northwest of Richmond on Thursday morning. 

Several residents in Hanover reported feeling the ground shaking and hearing a loud boom around 6:30 a.m. 

NBC12's meteorologist Andrew Freiden says seismographs showed activity in several locations in Central Virginia.

"I heard the BIG BOOM in Beaverdam at 6:20 am," wrote Andy Delbridge on Facebook. "Shook house. It echoed for a bit afterwards too."

There are no reports of any damage in the area. 

