Richmond man credits dog for saving life during fire

A man is crediting his dog for helping save his life during a fire early Thursday in southside Richmond.

The man says he fell asleep with a lit cigarette, which sparked a fire on his mattress at an apartment on Ivymount Road. The fire led to the dog barking and awaking the man, who escaped the blaze without injuries.

The blaze destroyed his mattress and several other items in the apartment.

Firefighters responded quickly and prevented the blaze from spreading.

