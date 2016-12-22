Henrico mom charged with murder, accused of stabbing husband

A mother-of-four in Henrico is facing a murder charge, after Henrico police say she stabbed her husband to death.

Mara Flore Lewis, 27, is accused of fatally stabbing her husband, Fred Lewis, 26, at their friends’ home on Carlisle Avenue in Henrico on Wednesday night.

Mara Lewis's longtime friend, Rashonda Trent, said she was texting with Mara all night.

"She was just real, real frustrated… So I was calling, calling, calling, calling, and no answer," said Trent.

Trent says Mara called her just before midnight, about an hour after police responded to the home for the stabbing. She says Mara sounded very frazzled and said that Fred had grabbed her by the neck, and that's when she stabbed him.

"11:57 p.m.. And she said, 'I don't know what's going on. Fred grabbed me from the back of my neck, and I just turned around and stabbed him in the chest,'" continued Trent, who’s known Mara since sixth grade.

NBC12 spoke to the married couple living at the home, present at the time of the stabbing, who asked not to be identified. They say Mara and Fred had been arguing over cheating allegations. The wife says she walked in on Mara stabbing Fred in the kitchen. Her husband tried to save Fred, but ultimately, Fred was transported to VCU Medical Center, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Mara has four children; two are with Fred. Trent says Fred was battling serious addiction issues and that put a great strain on Mara. She says Mara had hoped he’d straighten out for their children.

"Fred had just got released [from jail], and she was just chasing him to get himself together, so they could get the kids," explained Trent.

Trent says the children have been staying with their grandparents.

