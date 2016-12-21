Richmond police chief, mayor-elect take to streets spreading holiday cheer

Police Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor-elect Levar Stoney were among those who took to the streets bringing holiday cheer to those in need on Wednesday. They gave away toys and food in some of Richmond's most notorious neighborhoods.

"That's because they care," said Kelly Wince with United for Blue. "These officers care about the children in the community."

Durham joined City Council member Reva Trammell for her annual holiday event this week. The next day, officers were back out giving away a truck full of toys and bikes.

"This is something they can take with them through the years," said Wince, who kept donated toys at her home. "They'll always remember that these officers came to our house with food and toys on Christmas."

United for Blue has been collecting toys throughout the year.

"We have a community that loves their police department, and we have a police department that loves it's community," said Durham. "I think this is important in continuing to build those relationships with our young people and citizens in the community."

As Richmond closes out perhaps it's most violent year in a decade the chief is convinced this type of community outreach is invaluable.

