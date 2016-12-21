Man transported to hospital after being shot several times near Hull St.

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night after a man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Hull St. near 30th. The condition of the victim is unknown.

No word on what lead to the shooting or a suspect description at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

