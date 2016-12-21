RESTAURANT REPORT: three Hall of Fame winners

Employees eating in the kitchen while food is being prepared. That was a violation at two local restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
Employees eating in the kitchen while food is being prepared. That was a violation at two local restaurants on their last health inspections.More >>
Health inspectors told two restaurants to throw out some food on their last health inspections. One had food past the discard date, the other had food sitting at unhealthy temperatures.More >>
Health inspectors told two restaurants to throw out some food on their last health inspections. One had food past the discard date, the other had food sitting at unhealthy temperatures.More >>
Epidemiologists say it was lunches served at different business events across the RVA, made by the same catering company.More >>
Epidemiologists say it was lunches served at different business events across the RVA, made by the same catering company.More >>
The Health Department told one restaurant to stop serving a certain kind of candy. It's a popular candy sold in Asian markets and restaurants that's shaped like little koi fish.More >>
The Health Department told one restaurant to stop serving a certain kind of candy. It's a popular candy sold in Asian markets and restaurants that's shaped like little koi fish.More >>
Two restaurants had problems with food temperatures in this Restaurant Report. One didn't cool off their burritos properly, and both had food sitting out at room temperature.More >>
Two restaurants had problems with food temperatures in this Restaurant Report. One didn't cool off their burritos properly, and both had food sitting out at room temperature.More >>