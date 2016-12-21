RESTAURANT REPORT: three Hall of Fame winners

In the holiday spirit of giving, we decided only to give the Hall of Fame Award to three restaurants that have earned perfect scores on their health inspections.

Up first, we gave our Hall of Fame Award to Chipotle Mexican Grill at 11440 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. The restaurant has earned perfect scores on every health inspection it has had over the last 18 months.

While Chipotle restaurants around the country dealt with fallout from an e-coli outbreak in nine other states, this Chipotle was acing inspections. In fact, several local Chipotle's have earned our Hall of Fame Awards in recent years.

We also gave the award to Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar at 7230 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. This sports bar known for its famous New York style chicken wings and multiple TV screens for game watching, has aced all three health inspections it had this year.

And we couldn't pass up Yen Ching at 6601 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond, that serves up gourmet Chinese cuisine for dining in, delivery, and take out. We gave them the Hall of Fame for earning perfect scores on seven health inspections over the last two years.

