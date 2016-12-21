Richmond Sheriff delivers gifts to Children’s Hospital

Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody, Jr. and employees of the Sheriff’s Office helped bring Christmas to the Children’s Hospital Brook Road campus on Wednesday.

The gifts were donated from sworn and civilian employees over a month-long period after Thanksgiving. They brought toys, games, clothing, cards, craft supplies and more.

"Many of these children are experiencing illnesses that keep them from being able to simply be children," said Sheriff Woody. "Many of them are in need of organ donations and several have been diagnosed with cancer or other serious ailments. The treatments they have to endure every day are long, and often times painful. It’s difficult for them to be able to do the things other kids do every day like play sports or just run around outside. This is my and my agency’s way of saying ‘You aren’t forgotten, you are cared for and loved, and we want you to have a great Holiday Season and get better soon so you can have the life you deserve.’ ”

