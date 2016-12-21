Suspect in 'Guy Fawkes' mask wanted for Richmond sex assault

Richmond Police are looking for a man wanted in a sex assault that happened in the Carver neighborhood last week.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 15. The victim says the suspect entered her home, went to her bedroom, robbed her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. He stole the victim's wallet, including her bank card.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and examination.

The suspect later used the card and was caught on camera. He is described as wearing "a dark-colored shirt with a graphic or lettering, dark pants or jeans, a dark-colored hooded jacket with double stripes along the chest and sleeves and a Guy Fawkes mask."

