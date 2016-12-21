Police identify victim in Nottoway crash that killed 1, injured 4

Virginia State Police say one person was killed and several others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cox Road, near Cedar Run Road. Police say 18-year-old Joshua Baughan was traveling southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Ford truck head-on. Baughan died at the scene.

Two passengers in Baughan's vehicle were also injured. A male passenger was transported by med-flight to VCU Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. A female passenger was transported to Southside Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Donald K. Gilbert, Jr., was transported by med-flight to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. A male passenger in the truck was transported to Southside Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

