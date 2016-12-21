Richmond couple welcomes quintuplets born in Phoenix

A Richmond couple successfully welcomed their first five children at a hospital in Phoenix, AZ on Dec.4.

Margaret Baudinet gave birth to Ava, Clara, Camille, Luke and Isabelle. Margaret and her husband Michael have been trying to have children, but after two miscarriages, they decided to try fertility treatments.

Needless to say, it worked...better than expected! The young couple recalls feeling a mixture of shock and joy alongside a healthy dose of fear and anxiety when they learned that their family would be expanding rapidly.

"Going to our first ultrasound, I was worried it would result in yet another miscarriage," said Margaret Baudinet. "Then, I remember the nurse started to giggle as she performed the sonogram. She told us she saw at least four heart beats. We immediately went into shock, which was only furthered when we later learned that I was actually carrying five babies."

"I was prepared for two or three children, and always thought it would be fun to have twins," said Michael Baudinet. "I wasn’t at all prepared for five children all at once."

Margaret Baudinet, 31, manages College Solutions, a private college counseling firm in Richmond, Virginia. Her husband is a lawyer at McGuireWoods LLP. They decided to move temporarily to Phoenix after speaking with renowned perinatologist John Elliott, MD.

"Like many patients who call, they were scared and looking for answers," said Dr. Elliott, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and has delivered more sets of quintuplets than any doctor in the world. "Our goal is to give them a program; a blueprint to help them feel more in control and more optimistic for success. We are very determined to prevent complications and treat them swiftly if they do occur."

Ava, Clara, Camille, Luke and Isabelle are all doing well. They will spend Christmas at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and expect to have a big family homecoming early next year.

"We will be glad to be home, but our experience at St. Joseph’s has been above and beyond our expectations," says Margaret Baudinet. "The team caring for me and our little babies is just another miracle on our list."

"We are very grateful to our friends and family for all their love and prayers and to McGuireWoods for all the support it has provided us," said Michael Baudinet.

You can read more about the Baudinets on their blog, A Bundle of Baudinets.

