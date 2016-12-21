Home video shows delivery drivers throwing packages at Ashland home

A surveillance camera catches delivery drivers throwing an Ashland man's packages on a porch.

Jeff Peters has been recording the problem since October. His complaints all involve one delivery company, LaserShip, which has a deal with Amazon to deliver packages.

Peters showed NBC12 three delivery drivers throwing the packages. One driver does it on two separate occasions.

"These people doing this clearly don't care," he said.

Jeff Peters' camera catches the three different delivery drivers in the act. He says they work for a delivery company called LaserShip, which delivers up and down the east coast.

"I told my wife we should start calling them lazy ship, instead of LaserShip," he said.

The company is contracted through Amazon and according to Peters has only been used when he pays for same-day delivery. Peters says he's filed multiple complaints with LaserShip.

"They told me 'this is unacceptable [and] they shouldn't be throwing your packages. We'll take care of it,' " says Peters. "Literally a week after that, it happened again, and it was one of the same drivers who had done it before."

Peters is not alone. A look at the company's Facebook page shows hundreds of complaints. One person called it the "...worst shipping company in history." On the BBB website, it is not accredited and has a D-minus rating.

NBC12 tried to contact the company multiple times through social media, phone calls and email but received no response.

"For me personally, I'm just fed up with LaserShip at this point," says Peters. "I don't want them to be even used by Amazon, I don't know how realistic that is."

Peters says he did complain to Amazon and the company did offer a full refund for the latest item he purchased online. He says luckily, there were no damages to anything he ordered.

Amazon says it is looking into what happened.

"We take this seriously and are working with the delivery company and the customer to investigate the matter," Amazon said in an email statement.

If NBC12 hears anything from LaserShip, we'll be sure to let you know.

