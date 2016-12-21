Inmate found dead in Richmond Justice Center

The Richmond Sheriff's Office and Richmond Police Department are holding a joint investigation into an inmate's death.

The sheriff's office says Trevino L. Mitchell was found unresponsive in the Infirmary around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

"Mr. Mitchell seen walking upright from his bed to the private bathroom section of the Infirmary with no visible signs of physical distress," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Wednesday. "A deputy conducting a security check discovered Mr. Mitchell still seated on the toilet apparently suffering from a medical situation."

The medical department was unable to revive Mitchell.

Mitchell had been at the justice center since Dec. 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

"We are currently waiting for the complete results of the preliminary autopsy report and a toxicology report from the Office of the Medical Examiner in order to determine the exact cause of death," the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12