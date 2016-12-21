Child among occupants of house shot in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department says four adults and one child are safe after a home they were in was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Millers Lane to reports of shots fired and discovered multiple bullet holes in the exterior of a home.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues and no suspects have been named.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12