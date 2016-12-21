Child among occupants of house shot in Henrico

Virginia State University hosted the Investiture Ceremony for Makola Abdullah on Friday. Abdullah is the 14th President for the University.More >>
DMV agents searched two car dealerships and a home as part of an "ongoing investigation" on Thursday.More >>
Now that the Robert Bobb Group's contract is being extended through September, the agency is pitching a new controversial plan that could impact city worker's jobs.More >>
State Police removed several potentially live artillery rounds from the Siege Museum after their discovery on Tuesday.More >>
The father of an infant who died in June of 2016 has taken an Alford plea to the lesser charge of second degree murder.More >>
