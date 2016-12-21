Pregnant Chesterfield woman says she lost $6,000 in assault

A Chesterfield woman, who does not wish to be identified because she's scared, says she was about seven months pregnant when she says she was assaulted outside of her own home.

"It's very upsetting, every time I think about it I just want to cry," the woman said.

She says she came home from the grocery store and heard a noise out back. As she investigated, she saw two teens.

She says they had bricks in their hands and they were trying to bust out the back window when she walked up.

"When they see me they d rop the brick and one of the boys took off running towards the woods and the other one came to me and was struggling to get my purse off my shoulder," she said. "He was pulling on my purse and I tucked my arm into my chest to keep the strapped from coming off and he pulled and he pulled and he pulled."

He eventually he got the purse. What he could not have known was inside, she said, was $6,000. Money that she'd received from a workplace settlement.

She says she withdrew the cash with the intention of depositing much of it into her husband's account to pay off a car note before the baby arrived.

"And then we were going to use some of the remaining to buy Christmas for our 5-year-old and our 10-year-old and pick up some of the other things that are needed for the new baby," the victim said.

Now she is on bed rest.

Projects that they were working on around the house they bought this summer are now on hold because that money now must go toward bills. Bills that would have been partly covered by her paycheck, but on bed rest she can't work.

"I have nothing under my tree right now except for one gift that my daughter brought home that she made for me and her dad for Christmas, that is the only thing," she said.

While Chesterfield Police are still looking for the attackers, the victim believes they live in her area because she's seen them before cutting through her yard. She says she has not spotted them since this attack. She wants them to know what this has done to her family.

"Every time I look at my tree, I want to cry," she said. "I've stretched everything out as much as I can."

If you would like to help this family, send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.

