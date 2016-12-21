Police searching for suspect in South Richmond car theft

Richmond Police are sending out a warning that car thefts are spiking across the city. Online police stats show 492 vehicles were stolen in Richmond this year, compared to 350 at this same time last year - a 40 percent increase.

Richmond police released surveillance video capturing a car thief in action at the Fas Mart on Semmes Avenue in Richmond. The suspect can be seen wearing jeans and a grey hoodie, meandering around a car left running in the parking lot. The thief then hops in the car and drives off, within seconds.

Detectives tell NBC12, in a majority of car theft cases, doors are left unlocked, keys are in the vehicle, and sometimes the car is left running - particularly in the winter.

People will not only leave their keys in the car but keys to other cars as well, perhaps on the same key ring. Once thieves take off with your car, they'll drive around looking for the other one, which is usually not far away.

"I shut it off, lock it up, always... because you never know if somebody could be watching and jump in your car," said Edward Kolba, who lives in the St. John’s Wood apartment complex, near German School Road in Richmond’s south side. Three cars were stolen in one day from the complex earlier this month.

"It's usually just a crime of opportunity. When somebody sees it, they kind of act on the spur of the moment," said Richmond Police Detective Matthew Sacksteder.

"It's upsetting. We work hard to pay for our cars," said another resident Jalen Bailey. "[My car] is always locked. I never leave the keys in it."

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video stealing the car from the Fas Mart, please call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. It’s anonymous.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12