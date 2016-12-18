VA officer rescues owl

A Virginia Beach officer was flagged down by a citizen Sunday afternoon.

According to WAVY, the bystander led the officer to an injured red screech-owl that was in danger of being hit by cars heading down on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Officer Morgan rescued the owl in hopes to take it to Animal Control.

A Virginia Beach Animal Control rehabber told WAVY that it appears the owl may have a broken toe from possibly being hit by a car.

"The owl will be closely monitored and cared for in the hopes it will eventually be released back into the wild," WAVY said.