Driver killed after car strikes tree in Essex, passenger seriously injured

A driver is dead after an early Sunday morning crash in Essex.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. on Route 619 (Sunnyside Road), near Route 650 (Hickory Hill Road).

Troopers say a 1998 Ford Escort was heading east on Route 619 when the driver lost control, causing the car to run off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire, and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a man, died at the scene, and the passenger was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

