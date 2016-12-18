Papa Johns donates several pizzas to troops

Papa Johns donated 3,000 8-inch pizzas to the USO center at the Richmond International Airport for the service members going home for the holidays.

Papa Johns employees drove to Richmond from Louisville, where the headquarters is based. They came to set up on Dec. 16 and will leave on Dec. 19. Troops came in on Dec. 17 and 18.

The USO also supported troops at Fort Lee, and service members who stopped by the Staples Mill Amtrak train station, and the Greyhound bus station.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12