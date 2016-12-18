1 injured, 5 others displaced in Richmond house fire

A person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Richmond overnight.

It happened in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews say the man injured and five other college-aged students in the home were displaced after a fire was sparked by a baseboard heater.

The man taken to the hospital suffered first-degree burns to his hands and face, according to fire officials.

Officials believe the victims are being helped by family and friends.

