Over 1 million veterans honored as part of Wreaths Across America program

Fallen veterans were honored Saturday across America as a part of the Wreaths Across America program.

In Hopewell, 6,400 wreaths were delivered and placed on fallen veterans graves at the City Point National Cemetery.

The purpose was to remember fallen veterans and honor those who served.

This year's efforts in Hopewell saw one of the biggest turnouts.

"I think people are realizing that this is important. We are important. Veterans deserve what we're getting, and we need to honor our past," said Navy veteran Jon Merrill.

1.2 million wreaths were placed on markers across the country in over one thousand locations.

