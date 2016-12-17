Baby, 2 firefighters injured in Richmond house fire

A baby and two firefighters were injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to Richmond fire.

Crews received a call at 1:02 p.m. for a fire in the 2500 block of Phaup Street, near Fairfield Court Elementary School. They arrived four minutes later.

Firefighters rescued the baby three minutes after they arrived on the scene. The baby was then transported to VCU Medical Center, where it was determined the baby's injuries are non-life threatening.

Two firefighters had minor burns due to a flash fire while they were inside. They were treated at the scene.

Sixteen children and eight adults live in the unit, but officials do not know if the baby's parents were home at the time.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced in the fire.

