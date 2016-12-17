Passerby finds man's body near Lee Bridge, police conduct death investigation

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after they received a call for a person down on the train tracks.

The call came in at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A passerby told police that they found a man's body on the train tracks near the Lee Bridge.

There is no word on whether he was run over by a train. The tracks are not being used as police investigate what happened.

