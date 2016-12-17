Store needs help in finding wedding band owner

A wedding band was left at a Hallmark store in Henrico earlier this week, and employees are on a mission to find the rightful owner.

HELP! A gold gentleman's wedding band was found on Tuesday at my Gayton Crossing Counts' Hallmark store at Gaskins and Gayton in the West End. It is engraved and it appears that the wedding date was in 1975. Please share and have anybody contact me who may have lost their wedding band in my store. Thanks!

Anyone who has any information can call the store at (804) 249-4872.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12