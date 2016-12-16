Man sentenced to 42 years in prison in death of convenience store owner

A Henrico man charged with murder in the death of a convenience store owner will be serving 42 years in prison.

Police say Jonathan David Edwards gunned down Rajulbhai Patel at Tobacco Town in the 1100 block of Wilkinson Road just after 10 p.m. Nov. 11.

Edwards was originally charged with second-degree murder, but it was amended to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 60 years with 30 years suspended on that charge.

He was also charged with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was sentenced to eight years total on those charges.

Edwards was also sentenced to 10 years with six suspended for robbing a business with a gun, according to court documents.

The FBI did have a $20,000 award for information leading to an arrest in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

