Powhatan man shot in the head, death ruled as homicide

Powhatan deputies are now ruling Friday's death investigation as a homicide.

The man, 48-year-old John R. Rafter Jr., was found dead in the 2100 block of Flint Hill Road around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers have collected evidence and are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Rafter died due to a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no reason to believe at this time that there is any threat to the public at large.

