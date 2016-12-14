Russ Huesman named as U of R head football coach

The University of Richmond has named Russ Huesman as its new head football coach.

Huesman spent the past eight years as the head coach for the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He led that team to a 59-37 record, including a 36-16 mark in the past four seasons, which featured three Southern Conference regular-season championships," according to the University of Richmond.

He previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Spiders' 2008 National Championship team.

“We’re excited to have Coach Huesman rejoin the Spider family, I’d like to thank Dr. Crutcher for his tremendous leadership and guidance throughout this process,” Director of Athletics Keith Gill said. “Russ Huesman has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be successful here at Richmond, including our expectations of excellence in the classroom and on the gridiron. He was instrumental in our 2008 football national championship so he understands our culture of success.”

During his 30-plus years of coaching, he has coached 39 All-Americans and 21 NFL Draft Picks, while being a part of nine conference championships and the 2008 National Championship with the Spiders, according to the University of Richmond.

“I’m excited to return to Richmond, a place that my family and I dearly love, for the opportunity to be the head coach of this incredibly successful football program,” Huesman said. “I’m very appreciative of President Crutcher and Keith Gill for putting their belief in me and allowing me this chance to work with such a tremendous group of young men. The commitment of this University and the Athletic Department to its football program is evident through the recent success and I look forward to building on that success at even greater heights.”

Huesman will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Johnson Terrace inside the Robins Center. The press conference will be open to the public.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12