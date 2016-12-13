Sources: U of R Football Coach Danny Rocco to become head coach at Delaware

The University of Richmond Football Coach Danny Rocco is leaving the school to become the next head coach at the University of Delaware, according to sources.

The announcement comes after the team's 10-4 record this season.

Richmond athletic director Keith Gill issued a statement saying that conversations are ongoing with Rocco regarding his future with the Spiders. That statement also affirmed the school's commitment to football.

BREAKING: Danny Rocco is leaving Richmond to become the next head coach at Delaware, per sources. #Spiders @NBC12 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) December 13, 2016

