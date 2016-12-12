'Flip or Flop' stars announce separation

"Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their separation on Monday, according to TMZ.

In a statement, the couple said they decided to separate while they reevaluate their marriage.

This comes seven months after deputies responded to "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun" at the couple's home.

TMZ says witnesses told officers they saw "Tarek grab a gun from his safe, run out the back door and flee down a hiking trail," and Christina was seen running out of the house crying and shaking shortly after.

Deputies found Tarek minutes later and told him to drop his weapon. He complied and told deputies he had no intention of hurting himself, instead indicating he wanted to "blow off some steam."

However, deputies went back to the house and found five guns, including an AR-15.

The couple says the incident is an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

Their show just began its seventh season on Dec. 1, and they say they will "continue their professional life together."

HGTV issued a statement on the couple's split, according to PEOPLE:

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” HGTV said in a statement to PEOPLE. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

