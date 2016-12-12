Woman creates "Tree of Honor" in memory of fallen police officers

A police officer and his partner accidentally went to the wrong address while out on a run, and they came across a tribute.

The officer said that "the owner took the time to write down every officer killed in the line of duty this year and place it on the tree."

The owner also included all the K-9s on the ornaments, and she called it the "Tree of Honor."

