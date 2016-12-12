10-year-old VA boy found safe

A 10-year-old boy, who was missing out of Prince William County, has since been found safe.

Officers say Diego Martinez was found safe. The update was posted to the police department's Facebook page Monday morning.

Martinez was first reported missing around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the home in Manassas to investigate, and they say Diego left the home voluntarily. He was found and brought back home, according to WRC.

He then left the home again around 7 p.m. What may have motivated Diego to leave is still unknown at this time.

Officers say he was listed as endangered.

