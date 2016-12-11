Man shot in Richmond's Fairfield Court

A man was shot in Richmond's Fairfield Court Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 23 and Rosetta streets, near Fairfield Ave, around 3:30 p.m.

The man is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers say the shooting may be argument related, but they do not believe this shooting and the Mosby Court shooting, where a woman was killed, are connected.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12