1 woman killed, another injured in Mosby Court shooting

One woman has died after a shooting in Richmond's Mosby Court.

The shooting happened around 2:09 p.m. in the 1800 block of Q Street, near 20th Street. Police say a group of people were in a side yard arguing when bullets hit two women in their 20s.

Officers say the woman died at the hospital, while the other woman is expected to survive.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12