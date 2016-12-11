Driver killed in Louisa crash after car catches fire, overturns

A man was killed in a crash in Louisa early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. on Route 613 (Goldmine Road), just east of Route 621 (Peach Grove Road).

Officers say a Nissan Altima was heading east on Route 613 when it ran off the road to the right. The car overturned and caught on fire after striking a ditch and hitting a tree.

The driver died at the scene, and his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and positive identification.

No one else was in the car.

State police are still investigating, and they say speed is being considered as a factor in this crash.

