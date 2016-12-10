Check out the Church Hill Holiday Homes Tour

Church Hill neighbors are showing off their decked-out homes.

The Church Hill Holiday House Tour is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $30, and you can purchase your tickets at Parish Hall of St. John’s Church, 2401 E. Broad Street.

A shuttle service is offered in between each home beginning at Saint John's Church on East Broad Street, but the Church Hill organization advises visitors to bring a pair of comfortable shoes.

