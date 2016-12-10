Man shot multiple times in Richmond, officers investigate shooting

Richmond police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of S. Allen Avenue around 4:46 a.m. where police say an unknown gunman was firing shots at a house.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

