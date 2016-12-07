Petersburg mother driving with kids when gunshots strike car

A Petersburg mother was driving with her young children when someone fired several shots into her car on Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

The woman was driving with her 8-year-old and 4-year-old daughters, as well as her 3-year-old nephew, around 9 p.m. Tuesday on St. James Street when the shots rang out.

"Someone shot my car while my kids were in the car. Real talk," she says in the video.

Everyone is still shaken up and the mother has no idea who would do this.

Christine Wesson was in the car with her two children and young nephew when the unthinkable happened. She gets away and pulls out her phone, capturing the aftermath in a live Facebook video.

"They just shot my car up with me and my kids in it," she says in a frenzy.

A frantic mother comforted by Petersburg Police moments after the chaos.

"I'm so hot. I'm so heated," Wesson goes on to say in the video.

She escaped more than a dozen shots fired at her and the children inside her car.

"My daughter was hollering. She was like 'mom, mom'," Wesson explained.

She sped away, stopping at a nearby store for help. NBC 12 caught up with the cashier who was on hand one hour before closing time.

"I just seen people looking out the door so me and the Assistant Manager [were] like ‘what's happening outside?’" he said.

He stopped what he was doing to help.

"The police officer bought them a soda and I had some snacks myself so I offered them some snacks just to calm them down," he added.

Wesson says police discovered bullets from three different types of guns. She doesn't know who would do it or why. Neighbors heard the chaos.

"I didn't know whether to run, jump, hide," said Tiffany Crenshaw.

As investigators work to get to the bottom of the crime, this mother is trying to keep it together for her children.

"Last night she couldn't sleep. She was hollering in her sleep. She was saying ‘stop’. She was saying ‘go’. She kept calling me," Wesson explained.

"One of the kids could've gotten shot or all three of them could've got shot," the cashier added.

"It was an angel in the car and it took a curve ball," Wesson said.

Police are working to identify suspects. Wesson remembers at least two men approach the car with guns. One of them had a white bandana covering his face.

"We need prayer for the city. Pray for Petersburg, that's all I can say,” Crenshaw said.



If you have any info that can help, call 804-861-1212.

WARNING: FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

