Airline to offer direct flights from Richmond to Pittsburgh

OneJet, an airline that provides nonstop travel between small and medium-sized airports, announced two non-stop routes from Richmond to Pittsburgh.

The new routes are expected to begin on March 22. The airline says the routes will reduce travel time between Pittsburgh and Richmond to one hour on average. Flights will gon on sale on Feb. 1. Click here to book flights.

Here is the schedule:

Pittsburgh – Richmond, departing 8:55 a.m. and arriving 9:50 a.m.

Richmond – Pittsburgh, departing 4:15 p.m. and arriving 5:10 p.m.

The airline has also announced routes between Pittsburgh and Albany, NY.

The airline says there are several benefits, including "TSA Pre access for eligible travelers, expedited boarding, complimentary high speed in flight WIFI, and a selection of healthy snacks."

“Today’s announcement represents a continued commitment to improving regional connectivity through providing accessible and convenient nonstop air service,” stated OneJet’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Maguire. “We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in Pittsburgh and very pleased to welcome the Richmond and Albany communities to our network.”

Other OneJet destinations from Pittsburgh include Hartford, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

