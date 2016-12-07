VA school board overturns temporary book ban

Two books that were temporarily pulled from school libraries in Accomack County will be returned.

School officials say "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" were initially pulled after a parent filed a complaint last week about racial slurs found in both books.

School policy dictates the books be temporarily removed while a complaint is reviewed.

However, The Accomack County School Board has voted to permanently reinstate the books.

