Man charged in shooting near Henrico elementary school

Henrico police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that happened near Glen Lea Elementary School.

Demonte Marquise Ketter, 24, was charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Austin and Lyndover avenues. According to officers, the victim ran to a house in the 1700 block of North Battery Drive and Arden Road to call 911 and said he had been shot in the hand. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

While police were investigating that incident, they got another call from a man claiming he had been robbed in that neighborhood. But he met police at the McDonald's on Laburnum Avenue to talk about the crime. Police have determined the incidents are related.

Glen Lea Elementary School was briefly locked down during the incidents, but the lockdown has been lifted.

