Henrico man identified as motel stabbing victim

Henrico officers have identified the victim stabbed at a motel early Sunday morning.

Officers discovered Keonte Freeman Taylor, 20, of Henrico, with several stab wounds to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Leslie J. Tyler Jr., 18, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail.

