AG launches website to provide resources in treating heroin, opioid addiction

"Nearly 1,000 Virginians died of a heroin or opioid overdose last year and this year is on pace to be even deadlier. That means more loss and more heartbreak for too many Virginia families. When we started thinking about tools we could bring to this fight against heroin and prescription drug abuse, we knew that education and prevention had to be priorities right alongside enforcement and legislation," said Attorney General Herring. "Heroin: The Hardest Hit and the new HardestHitVA.com are the centerpieces of our education and prevention efforts, providing really compelling and effective messages to young people about the dangers of heroin and prescription drug abuse and just how quickly these powerful drugs can take over your life. I will forever be grateful to the Virginians who shared their stories with us for the documentary, especially the parents who let us meet their children who sadly lost their fight with opioids. If this film breaks through in the minds of young Virginians, it's because of all the men and women who were willing to share their stories and turn tragedy and heartbreak into resolve and action. This fight isn't over by any means, and we're going to keep pushing until we get the problem turned around." This comes after Governor Terry McAuliffe declared Virginia's opioid problem is a "public health emergency." The governor's office said this is a response to a growing number of overdoses attributed to opioid use and in response to Carfentanil, a dangerous synthetic opioid used to sedate large animals, has made its way into Virginia. Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12