Police ID VA man found dead at Richmond apartment complex

Richmond police have identified a man who was found dead at an apartment complex in the city's East End.

Officers found the body of Karriem Brown, 28, of Newport News, lying on the ground near an apartment building in the Ashley Oaks apartment complex, located in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road.

Brown "suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene," according to officers. This happened around 2:29 p.m. Saturday.

"While initially giving the appearance of a homicide, the case is currently classified as a death investigation while detectives review witness statements and process forensic evidence collected at the scene," police said in a release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Michael Goudman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000

